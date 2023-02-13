Players With The Most Goal Contributions Across All Competitions In The Top 5 Leagues This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erling Haaland fails to score against Aston Villa in yesterday’s premier league fixture, but he is still the player in the Europe’s top five leagues with the most goal contributions this season. The Norwegian striker has 35 goal contributions for Manchester city across all competitions in the 2022/23 season. Neymar and Mbappe are next on the list and are very close to Haaland figures. Neymar has 33, while Mbappe has 31 goal contributions.

However, there are three players with 29 goal contributions across all competition this season. These players include Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi. The Manchester united forward, Rashford has scored the most goals since 2022 World cup and he was also in the score sheet at Elland Road last weekend. However, Messi missed Paris Saint-Germain weekend game due to a muscle injury and this explains why he didn’t get chance to add to his goal contributions tally.

Other players who made the top ten list include Kolo Muani, Jamal Musiala, Kvaratskhelia and Mohamed Salah. These players have already made goal contributions ranging from 24 to 28 across all competitions this season. The European competition would kick off in the mid-week and most of these players have the chance of adding to their tally.

