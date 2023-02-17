SPORT

Players With the Most Goal Assists This Season

Before, Lionel Messi was actually the main player in Europe known for topping the list as far as the topic of assist providers are raised, with the Argentine international most times followed by the likes of Neymar, Mesut Ozil, etc. 

However, for some season now in the English Premier League and Europe generally, the Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne has been knowing for always been the first thought as far as goal assists are concerned. 

Following the Belgian international are the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kolo Muani, Napoli’s Kvaratskhelia, Paris Saint Germain’s Neymar and Lionel Messi. 

So far this season De Bruyne will leads the above players as he has had 13 assists to himself, with most people already being of the thoughts that he has been the backbone of Erling Haaland at Manchester City and has even been the brain behind most of the Norwegian international’s brilliant performances at the Manchester Club. 

