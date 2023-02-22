Players With the Most Assists in the Round-of-16 in the History of the CL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Based on general opinion and the calibre of records the man holds, Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in the history of football. However, one quality that people tend to overlook when analyzing his game is his playmaking abilities and the sheer number of assists he has racked up in his career.

To put this into context, Cristiano Ronaldo has provided 17 assists in the round of 16 of Europe’s biggest club competition, the UEFA Champions League. This is the highest ever managed by any player in this stage of the competition.

The Portuguese superstar is followed by Bayern Munich legend, Franck Ribery. The Frenchman provided 16 assists in the round of 16 of the Champions League before hanging his boots.

Third on the list is Barcelona legend and current coach, Xavi Hernandez. The Spaniard was one of the best midfielders in the world during his time as a player and he led Barcelona to multiple Champions League titles. In the round of 16 of the competition, the legendary playmaker provided 16 assists.

Fourth on the list is Xavi’s midfield partner in those days, Andres Iniesta. The Spanish legend who currently plies his trade with Vissel Kobe provided 14 assists in the Champions League round of 16 before leaving Barcelona. He is tied with another Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi on the list. The current Paris Saint-Germain star has also provided 16 assists in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Below is the full list of the top ten players with the most assists in the Champions League round of 16:

