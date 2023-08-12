Players With The Most “African Player Of The Year” Awards

The African continent has given rise to exceptional football talents, some of whom have been recognized through the African Player of the Year award. Notably, Samuel Eto’o and Yaya Touré shine in this context.

Samuel Eto’o: The Cameroonian striker dominated African football, securing the African Player of the Year award four times (2003, 2004, 2005, 2010). With his lethal finishing, pace, and leadership, Eto’o became a formidable force. His illustrious club career included stints with Barcelona and Inter Milan, earning him multiple domestic league titles and UEFA Champions League trophies.

Yaya Touré: Originating from Ivory Coast, Yaya Touré was a midfield powerhouse. He won the African Player of the Year award four consecutive times (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014). Renowned for his dynamic midfield presence, Touré played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s ascent in the English Premier League, contributing significantly to their league titles in 2012 and 2014.

Both Eto’o and Touré left a lasting impact on club and international football. Their consistency, versatility, and contributions distinguished them. Their multiple African Player of the Year awards underscore their enduring influence on the global football stage.

Savigny (

)