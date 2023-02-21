Players With The Highest Transfer Fees Accumulated In History

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Romelu Lukaku is the player with the highest transfer fees accumulated in history, €333 million. Lukaku has played for different clubs in Europe’s top five leagues including Everton, Manchester United, Chelsea and Inter milan. He has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world but has been struggling to remain consistent in performance.

Chelsea sold Lukaku to Everton in 2014 for a fee of €35 million and he left Everton as their all-time top scorer. United spent €85 million on signing Lukaku from Everton back in 2017. He struggled to perform well at Old Trafford and signed for Inter Milan in 2019. The Serie A club spent €74 million on signing Lukaku from Manchester United. Chelsea re-signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter milan for a fee of €113 million in 2021 following his impressive performances at Inter. Lukaku failed to establish himself in the premier league and was loaned back to Inter in 2022.

PSG forward Neymar is the second player with the highest transfer fees accumulated, 310 million. Barcelona spent €88 million on signing Neymar from Santos back in 2013 and they sold him to PSG for a fee of €222 million in 2017 making him the most expensive player of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the third player with the highest transfer fees accumulated, €247 million. Alvaro Morata is the fourth player with the highest transfer fees accumulated, €189 million.

Other players with the highest transfer fees accumulated include Coutinho, Antoine Greizmann, Angel Di Maria and Ousmane Dembele.

