Even though Erling Haaland was the highest goalscorer in the premier league last season with 36 goals, he ranks second on the list of players with the highest percent of team’s EPL goals in 2023/2024 season. Haaland registered 38% of Manchester City’s premier league goals last season, City netted a total of 94 goals in the competition with Haaland being their top scorer with 36 goals. He helped Manchester City win the premier league title last season and was also the best striker in the competition last season.

However, Kane registered 43% of Tottenham Hotspur’s premier league goals last season. Spurs scored a total of 70 goals in the premier league with Harry Kane being their top goalscorer with 30 goals. Kane ranks first on the list of players with the highest percent of club’s goals in the premier league in 2023/2024 season. He was highly impressive in performance for Spurs. Other Tottenham Hotspur stars including Son, Kulusevski and Richarlison were all inconsistent in performances last season.

Tottenham Hotspur managed to grab a 2-0 win over Manchester United without Harry Kane. It remains to be seen whether they can finish top four this season without Kane.

Ivan Toney registered 34% of Brentford’s goals in the premier league last season. Brentford scored 58 goals in the premier league last season with Ivan Toney being their top scorer with 20 goals.

Ollie Watkins registered 29% of Aston Villa’s goals in the premier league last season. Marcus Rashford registered 29% of Manchester United’s goals in the premier league, Rodrigo registered 27% of Leeds United goals in the competition last season.

Malikings (

)