Players With That Have Scored Hat-tricks In The EPL This Weekend

The term ‘hat-trick’ is used to define when a player achieves the feat of scoring three goals in a game, and is one of the most impressive individual feats a player can accomplish during a match. Hat-trick scorers earn the right to take the match ball home after full-time.

1. Evan Ferguson

Brighton’s young forward Evan Ferguson soared to new heights as he achieved an impressive hat-trick. The 18-year-old sensation demonstrated remarkable accuracy scoring from three out of his four attempts in Albion’s 3-1 victory over Newcastle. With this feat, Ferguson now has a total of 10 goals in the Premier League. Remarkably his achievement sees him join the ranks of Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney, and Francis Jeffers as the only players to score a hat-trick in the league before turning 19.

2. Haaland

Erling Haaland had a remarkable week culminating in a second-half hat-trick that helped Manchester City maintain their perfect record in the Premier League by defeating Fulham. Haaland initially assisted Julian Alvarez in opening the scoring but it was reciprocated as Alvarez skillfully played him through on goal for City’s third. From the penalty spot, Haaland maintained composure and slotted in City’s fourth. The Norwegian completed his stellar performance by applying a first-time finish to Sergio Gomez’s cross.

3. Son Heung-min

Tottenham defeated Burnley at Turf Moor with a remarkable comeback fueled by Son Heung-min’s hat-trick. After conceding an early goal, Son equalized with a delicate finish. Tottenham seized control of the match and Cristian Romero’s goal just before half-time completed the turnaround. James Maddison added another stunning goal in the second half capitalizing on Burnley’s mistake. Son then scored two more goals securing his hat-trick.

