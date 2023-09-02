Players With Most Successful Dribbles in The Premier League So Far

Dribbling has consistently been a form of artistry that mesmerizes fans and leaves opponents in awe. According to Stats24, the Premier League 2023/24 season has introduced us to some exceptional players who have honed this skill to perfection, dazzling spectators and leaving their rivals astonished.

Leading the group is Matheus Nunes, a name that has been on everyone’s lips this season. With a remarkable tally of 11 successful dribbles, he has showcased an extraordinary ability to navigate tight spaces and manipulate the ball effortlessly. This accomplishment hasn’t gone unnoticed, as the football world eagerly awaits his next move – a highly discussed transfer to Manchester City, which could potentially take his dribbling skills to new heights.

Eberechi Eze closely follows with 10 successful dribbles to his credit. His graceful style on the pitch has been a delight to behold, as he elegantly glides past defenders with precision and finesse. Yves Bissouma, not far behind with 9 successful dribbles, has demonstrated exceptional ball control, influencing the game and consistently outwitting his adversaries.

The list also includes two players, Raheem Sterling and Pedro Neto, both boasting 8 successful dribbles. Sterling’s agility and speed have always been his strengths, enabling him to outmaneuver defenders with lightning-quick movements. Conversely, Neto’s dribbling technique is characterized by his impeccable close ball control, making him a formidable presence on the field.

GeniusInfo (

)