The 2023/24 Premier League season has been a thrilling showcase of skill, and one particular aspect that has captivated fans and pundits alike is the art of dribbling. As reported by Stats24, here’s a look at the players who have excelled in successfully navigating their way past opponents in the Premier League.

At the top of the dribbling charts is Matheus Nunes, who has executed a remarkable 11 successful dribbles. The young talent’s ability to glide past defenders with ease has not gone unnoticed, and his performances have reportedly piqued the interest of Manchester City.

Eberechi Eze is not far behind, with 10 successful dribbles to his name. The Crystal Palace midfielder has showcased his flair and creativity, making him a joy to watch on the pitch.

Yves Bissouma, with 9 successful dribbles, has been a driving force in Brighton’s midfield. His ability to retain possession and advance the ball through dribbling has been instrumental for his team.

Raheem Sterling, the Manchester City star, has recorded 8 successful dribbles. Sterling’s agility and pace have been his trademarks, and he continues to be a handful for defenders in the Premier League.

Pedro Neto, with 8 successful dribbles as well, has been a standout performer for Wolverhampton. The Portuguese winger’s dribbling skills have been a vital asset for his team as they look to make their mark in the league.

The news that Matheus Nunes is reportedly on his way to Manchester City has sent ripples of excitement through the footballing world. His dribbling prowess and potential for growth make him an exciting prospect for any top club.

