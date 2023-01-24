Players With Most League Goals Scored In A Single Season Under Pep Guardiola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some of the greatest players of all time have played under Pep Guardiola and they enjoyed a successful playing career with the manager.

PSG forward Lionel Messi is often regarded as the greatest player of all time. Pep Guardiola believes Messi is the best player in the World and the manager has continued to heap praises on the 35 year old forward.

Messi is the player with most league goals scored in a single season under Pep Guardiola. Guardiola managed Messi for four years at Barcelona when the team were arguably at their peak, as they won three La Liga and two Champions League titles.

Lionel Messi netted 50 goals in 37 league games in 2011/2012 season under Pep Guardiola. He also netted 34 goals in 35 league games in 2009/2010 season while playing under the manager. Lionel Messi scored 31 goals in 33 league games in 2010/2011 season under Pep Guardiola.

Robert Lewandowski netted 30 goals in 32 league games in 2015/2016 season while playing under Pep Guardiola making him the fourth player with most league goals scored in a single season under Pep Guardiola.

Samuel Eto’o netted 30 goals in 36 league games in 2008/2009 season while playing under Guardiola. Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has netted 22 goals in 18 league games under Pep Guardiola.

