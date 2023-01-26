Players With Most Goals Scored Without Winning A Title Since 2000

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is the player with most goals scored without winning a title since 2000. The England international has netted 319 career goals without winning a title.

Kane is often regarded as one of the best strikers of all time. He has remained highly consistent in performance since joining Tottenham Hotspur. He has also established himself as a first team starter in England national team.

Kane netted the only goal of the match as Tottenham Hotspur defeated Fulham 1-0. His goal for Spurs against Fulham was his 266th for his club, equalling the mark set by Jimmy Greaves as the club’s record scorer.

Harry Kane has netted 266 goals and provided 62 assists in 415 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur accross all competitions. However, he’s yet to win a single title with Spurs.

Antonio Di Natale is the second player with most goals scored without winning a title since 2000, he netted 258 goals without winning a silverware.

Di Natale is Udinese’s top appearance holder and top scorer in Serie A with 191 goals in 385 appearances. With 209 goals, he is also the sixth-highest goalscorer in Serie A history and with 311 goals, he is the eighth-highest scoring Italian player in all competitions. Ibisevic netted 184 goals without winning a title.

Dimitri Payet has netted 148 career goals and he’s yet to win a single title. Hadji, Muriel, Volland, Sigurdsson and Stuani are among the players with most goals scored since 2000 without winning a title.

Malikings (

)