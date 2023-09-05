Players with most goals scored in a single season in Europe’s top leagues

Europe’s top four football leagues present a significant challenge for aspiring prolific strikers due to the high level of defensive organization tactical adeptness and quality goalkeepers. Scoring goals in these leagues requires a unique blend of skill, athleticism and mental resilience. Only the game’s true greats have managed to make it look easy.

1. Lionel Messi (50 goals)

The Argentine’s performance during the 2011-12 season for Barcelona was awe-inspiring. With a total of 73 goals scored in all competitions including an impressive 50 goals in just 37 La Liga appearances, Messi redefined individual excellence. His unmatched skill, unrivaled ball control, and impeccable accuracy made him an unstoppable force on the field.

2. Josip Skoblar (44 goals)

Josip Skoblar’s 1970-71 Ligue 1 campaign was a historic feat in French football as the Croatian striker scored an unprecedented 44 goals in a single season. His clinical finishing and tactical awareness helped Marseille secure the Ligue 1 title. Skoblar’s remarkable performance solidified his status as one of the all-time great goal scorers in the league leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

3. Robert Lewandowski (41 goals)

Lewandowski had a remarkable 2020-21 season with Bayern Munich scoring a staggering 41 goals in the Bundesliga. His contributions were vital in helping Bayern Munich secure the continental treble that season.

4. Erling Haaland (36 goals)

With an exceptional blend of speed, strength and clinical finishing, he scored 36 goals in 35 Premier League appearances in the 2022-23 campaign. His ability to consistently find the back of the net, sharp and intelligent movement and poaching skills has solidified his name as arguably the best striker on the planet right now.

