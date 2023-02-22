Players With Most Goals In Each Of Europe’s Top Five Leagues This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some players have scored a lot of goals for their respective clubs this season. Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is currently the top scorer in the Serie A with 18 goals in 19 games. He has established himself as the best striker in the Serie A this season and has been in top form for Napoli.

Osimhen is expected to become the first African player to win the Serie A golden boot. He has formed an impressive attacking partnership with Kvaratskhelia.

Niclas Fullkrug is the top scorer in the Bundesliga so far this season with 13 goals in 20 games.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is the highest goalscorer in the premier league this season with 26 goals in 23 league games for City. The 22 year old has established himself as the best striker in the premier league this season and he’s expected to win the premier league golden boot in his first season at the club.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is currently the highest goalscorer in the Ligue 1 with 15 goals in 20 games this season. Mbappe has been in top form for the Parisians since the beginning of this season.

Robert Lewandowski is the highest goalscorer so far in the Laliga with 15 goals in 19 games. He has been highly impressive in performance since joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich. The 34 year old is expected to win the Laliga title with Barcelona this season.

