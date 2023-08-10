Players With Most Assists Under Mikel Arteta

Under the stewardship of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal Football Club has seen a resurgence in creativity and attacking prowess. The team’s ability to create scoring opportunities and provide assists has been instrumental in their recent successes. As reported by Stats24, in this article, we will explore the top five Arsenal players who have excelled in providing assists under Arteta’s management.

1. Bukayo Saka: 36 Assists

At just 19 years old, Bukayo Saka has established himself as one of the most promising young talents in English football. His versatility and ability to play in multiple positions have made him an invaluable asset to Arteta’s team. With an impressive tally of 36 assists, Saka has consistently been a key playmaker, providing accurate crosses and through balls that have unlocked opposition defenses time and again.

2. Alexandre Lacazette: 17 assists

Known for his clinical finishing, Alexandre Lacazette has also showcased his creative side under Arteta’s guidance. With 17 assists to his name, Lacazette’s ability to drop deep and link up play has been crucial in Arsenal’s attacking style. His vision and awareness on the pitch have allowed him to create scoring opportunities for his teammates, making him a vital contributor to the team’s success.

3. Gabriel Martinelli: 16 assists

Gabriel Martinelli burst onto the scene with his electrifying performances, catching the attention of fans and pundits alike. Despite his young age, Martinelli has demonstrated his ability to make an impact, providing 16 assists for his teammates. His fearless and direct style of play, combined with his impressive work rate, has made him a fan favorite and an important part of Arteta’s attacking system.

4. Nicolas Pepe: 16 assists

Nicolas Pepe’s arrival at Arsenal brought a new dimension to the team’s attacking play. With his exceptional dribbling skills and flair, Pepe has consistently troubled opposition defenses. His ability to beat defenders one-on-one and deliver accurate crosses has resulted in 16 assists for his teammates. Pepe’s presence on the flanks has added a new level of creativity to Arsenal’s attacking options.

5. Martin Odegaard: 15 assists

Bought from Real Madrid, Martin Odegaard has quickly made his mark at Arsenal. With his technical ability and vision, Odegaard has seamlessly fit into Arteta’s midfield setup. Despite joining midway through the season, he has already contributed 15 assists, showcasing his ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. Odegaard’s presence has added a touch of finesse and intelligence to Arsenal’s midfield play.

