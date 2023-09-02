Players With Most Assists in UEFA Champions League History

The UEFA Champions League is a stage where football legends are made, and the battle for supremacy is not only about goals but also about creating opportunities for teammates. As reported by Stats24, here’s a look at the players with the most assists in the illustrious history of the Champions League.

Sitting at the top of this prestigious list is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese maestro, with a remarkable 42 assists. His ability to not only score but also provide vital assists has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Right on Ronaldo’s heels is Lionel Messi, the Argentine magician, with 40 assists. Messi’s vision and playmaking abilities have been a cornerstone of his career, and it’s no surprise to see him near the top of this list.

In third place is Angel Di Maria, with 38 assists. The Argentine winger has been a creative force throughout his career, and his consistent contributions in the Champions League have earned him a place among the greats.

Neymar, the Brazilian sensation, occupies the fourth spot with 33 assists. His flair, skill, and ability to unlock defenses have been invaluable to his teams in Europe’s premier club competition.

Ryan Giggs, the Manchester United legend, rounds out the top five with 31 assists. Giggs’ longevity and excellence in the Champions League are a testament to his footballing IQ and ability to provide crucial assists when it matters most.

The burning question now is whether Angel Di Maria can break the record this year. With just four assists separating him from Cristiano Ronaldo’s record, it’s a tantalizing possibility. Di Maria’s form and creativity will be closely watched, and fans around the world will be eager to see if he can make history in the upcoming Champions League campaign.

As the new season unfolds, the race for assists in the Champions League promises to be as exciting as ever, with these footballing luminaries aiming to etch their names even deeper into the history books of the beautiful game.

GeniusInfo (

)