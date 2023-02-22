Players With Most Assists In Each Of Europe’s Top Five Leagues So Far This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some players have managed to provide several assists for their teammates this season. Napoli forward Kvaratskhelia is currently the top assists provider in the Serie A this season with 11 assists in 19 matches. Kvaratskhelia has formed an impressive attacking partnership with Victor Osimhen at Napoli. The two players are expected to help the club win the Serie A title this season.

Frankfurt forward Kolo Muani is currently the top assists provider in the Bundesliga this season with 12 assists in 20 games. He has been in top form Frankfurt ever since the beginning of this season. He has garnered lots of interests from top clubs in Europe.

Kevin De Bruyne is the top assists provider in the premier league so far this season with 13 assists in 23 games. He has formed an impressive attacking partnership with Erling Haaland at City.

Neymar is the top assists provider in the Ligue 1 so far this season with 11 assists in 20 games. He was highly impressive in performance during PSG’s 4-3 win over Lille. However, he was forced off injured in the match and will be out for 3-4 weeks. Mikel Merino is the top assists provider in the Laliga this season with 7 assists in 18 games.

