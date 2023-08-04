Players With More ‘African Player Of The Year’ Award Than Jay-Jay Okocha

Two prominent African football players have outshone Jay-Jay Okocha in the African Player of the Year Award race. Okocha, a Nigerian midfield maestro, captured the hearts of fans with his dazzling skills, but two players have managed to secure this prestigious accolade more times than him.

Samuel Eto’o, hailing from Cameroon, stands tall as one of Africa’s football legends. Eto’o clinched the African Player of the Year Award four times (2003, 2004, 2005, 2010). His lethal finishing and remarkable goal-scoring ability distinguished him as one of the continent’s greatest strikers.

Yaya Touré, the Ivorian midfield dynamo, matched Eto’o’s feat with four wins of his own (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014). Touré’s exceptional versatility, impeccable passing, and dominating presence in the midfield made him a standout performer not only in Africa but also on the global stage.

These two players’ consistent excellence and impact on the football world have earned them more African Player of the Year Awards than the esteemed Jay-Jay Okocha. Their achievements underline their influence and legacy in African football history.

