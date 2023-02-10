Players With Best Non-Penalty Expected Goals in Europe’s Top 5 Leagues to Have Played 500 Minutes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Eddie Nketiah is a fantastic striker, which is something that anyone who follows Arsenal knows without having to be told. I mean, he could end up being the deciding factor in whether or not they win the league. He is doing a great job of filling the void left by Gabriel Jesus, and some would even argue that Jesus will have a difficult time getting back onto the team when he returns from injury because of how well he has filled the void. ( stats gotten from OptaJoe)

However, it would be unfair to compare him to the most talented strikers in Europe, not even for Arsenal fans… Or is it?

If you’re good with numbers, then perhaps this statistic will sway your opinion. Opta reports that Eddie Nketiah leads all players in Europe’s top five leagues with the highest xG per 90 minutes through the first five weeks of the current season. The rankings only include players who have participated in over 500 minutes of game time, so it’s not surprising that Nketiah is outperforming players like Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski.

Can I confidently go out into the world and tell everyone I come in contact with that Nketiah is superior to Nunez, Haaland, and Lewandowski? I could get away with the first option. Nevertheless, if I were to mention the other two names, I would most likely get punched in the face.

1. 0.81 – Nketiah

2. 0.80 – Lewandowski

3. 0.80 – Haaland

4. 0.74 – Núñez

5. 0.65 – Osimhen

The one thing that is clear from looking at this statistic, however, is that Nketiah is grossly underrated. I mean, even among his fans, Nketiah was always considered to be a bench warmer and someone who would never make it into the big time. This belief persisted throughout his entire career. Now, however, he is disproving the claims made by those individuals, and he is doing so by working extremely hard and having faith in himself. There is a lesson that every one of us can learn from Nketiah.

What is your opinion on Nketiah? Where does he rank among strikers this season?

