Players Who’ll Be Crucial To Super Falcons’ Olympics Qualification Following Their WC Performance

Nigeria may be out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at the round of 16 hurdle, but they proved to everyone that they have the capability to achieve greater things going forward.

The Super Falcons played exceptionally well as a group, although there were few players who really stood out amongst the rest.

With the Olympics set to hold next year in Paris, these are the 4 players who will be crucial in securing qualification for Nigeria judging from their respective individual displays in this WC.

1. Antionette Oyedupe Payne.

Payne may not have scored nor assisted a goal in this WC, but her work rate on and off the ball and her ability to pick out her teammates with sumptuous passes are what Nigeria will need as they bid to qualify for the Olympics.

2. Ashleigh Plumptre.

Naturally a central defender, Ashleigh proved she can adapt to any position by performing brilliantly as a left fullback which gave room for Demehin and Osinachi Ohale to form a strong partnership as Nigeria’s two centre halves.

Strong and confident on the ball, Plumptre’s ability to defend and also help out in attack will come in handy during the qualifying series for the Olympics.

3. Michelle Chinwendu Alozie.

Michelle needs no introduction as she’s been on the lips of many football fans since the start of Nigeria’s World Cup campaign.

The Super Falcons can consider themselves lucky to have such a world-class defender whose presence on the pitch can help them secure a ticket to Paris.

4. Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The 22-year old keeper conceded just two goals in the WC, keeping 3 clean sheets and making numerous saves that helped Nigeria reach the last 16.

With Nnadozie’s pair of safe hands, Nigeria will have a big chance of qualifying for next summer’s Olympics tournament.

