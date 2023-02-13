Players who will be making their UEFA champions league debut for Chelsea on Wednesday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club will travel to Germany to take on Borrusia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA champions league knockout stage, Chelsea have enjoyed success in the competition in recent years and Graham potter will be keen to build on that.

He will be hoping that his expensively assembled side will hit a difference form compare to what they have been showing in the English premier league.

Graham Potter

Below we look at three of his key players who could be making their UEFA champions league debut for Chelsea on Wednesday.

Joao Felix. The attacking midfielder opened his scoring at the weekend against Westham united, on Wednesday he will be hoping to make his UEFA champions league debut for the club and the Chelsea supporters will be hoping he marks that with a goal and all three points.

Joao Felix

Mykhailo Mudryk. The Ukrainian winger made headlines in this competition with his former club side Shakhtar Donesk earlier in the group stage, on Wednesday he will have a chance to continue that excellent form for Chelsea.

Enzo Fernandez. The world cup winner enjoyed an impressive group stage campaign with Benfica, on Wednesday he will be making his UEFA champions league debut for Chelsea.

Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk could both make their debut on Wednesday for Chelsea

