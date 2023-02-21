Players who went on to celebrate goals before scoring them (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Every goal deserves to be celebrated, but some players put considerably more thought into it than others. From controversial to comical and outright ridiculous, we’ve seen some belters over the years. In some cases, a celebration is so significant that it becomes a bigger story than the goal itself. Naturally, It would be logical for the ball to first find the back of the net before a goalscorer begins to celebrate, but in rare cases, we have seen footballers celebrate goals even before they put the ball away.

See below;

1- Ross Barkley

In 2017, Ross Barkley took disrespect to new heights when he celebrated before scoring for Everton vs Bournemouth in a nine goal thriller. On February 4, 2017, The Toffees won 6-3 at Goodison Park, with Barkley scoring their sixth in the fourth minute of stoppage-time. With Bournemouth chasing the unlikeliest of late comebacks, they were hit on the break by Barkley. The Englishman rounded Bournemouth stopper Artur Boruc, who came rushing out of his goal. He had an open goal and, in the knowledge that he was about to score, he raised his arms in celebration before rolling the ball into an empty net.

2- Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal went back to the top of the Premier League after beating Aston Villa 4-2 at Villa Park last weekend in what was a very tough day for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s side went behind in the match twice but two last-minute goals saw all three points head back to London in what could be a huge moment for Arsenal’s season. With Villa looking for a late equalizer, Emiliano Martinez left his post to participate in a stoppage time corner kick, allowing Arsenal to hit them on a counter attack. As Martinelli charged towards an open goal, he flung his arms out in celebration before the ball even entered the net. After knocking it over the line, he and his team-mates celebrated with an unusual pose.

Iamyunqtinq (

)