Players Who Shine Under the Tutelage of Pep Guardiola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

To paraphrase a famous quote, “All the managers in the world, no matter how excellent you are, it makes no sense if your players don’t grasp what you’re looking for or what you want.” PEP GUARDIOLA With 21 major trophies to his name, including two UEFA Champions Leagues, Pep Guardiola is one of the most successful and important managers of the last decade. Success in the aforementioned areas can be traced back to the current manager of Manchester City and his unparalleled ability to get the best out of his players and improve the skills of both promising rookies and veteran underachievers. Five players who have improved greatly under Pep Guardiola’s instruction are listed below.

1. Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling welcomed Pep Guardiola to Manchester City despite having a negative impression of the former Barcelona manager after his first season at the Etihad Stadium. The Spanish strategistutilizedd Raheem’s speed and nimbleness to great use by positioning him on the left side. The Englishman was instrumental to the Citizens’ success in the Premier League, scoring more than 90 goals and adding several assists s

2. Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets was an integral part of the Barcelona midfield during Guardiola’s tenure. Busquets’ cool demeanor, excellent ball control, and keen field vision earned him a promotion to the first team. Busquets is a great fit for Barcelona’s method of quick passing and controlling the ball, so his confidence was well-placed.

3. Joshua Kimmich

While managing the German club Bayern Munich, Pep Guardiola came upon Joshua Kimmich. Kimmich, who is more of a midfielder, was used in the defensive line and performed admirably. After observing Kimmich play, Pep transformed him into a well-rounded player, and the Germany international put in a lot of effort in his final season to earn that reputation.

4. Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne has been the most valuable player for Man City since the 2017–18 season. It didn’t take long for the Belgian to put his traumatic experience at Chelsea behind him and settle into a prominent role as a central midfielder for the team under Guardiola’s tutelage. The Spaniard has been lauded by many in the football community for his role in remaking the Belgium international into a dynamic force in the game.

5. Lionel Messi

With Pep Guardiola as his coach, Lionel Messi developed into one of the best players of all timewreakedecked havoc on the field. Between 2008–2012, the Argentine scored a ton of goals while playing in the ‘False nine’ position, and he won multiple trophies during that time, including a hat trick in 2009. The legend of Barcelona quickly adapted to Guardiola’s ‘tiki-taka’ style of play, paving the path for the possession-based game that Guardiola had long desired.

Photo Credit Google

TalkSport10 (

)