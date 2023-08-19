Players Who Scored Goal After Coming On As Substitute This Season

Coming off the bench and making a significant impact can be challenging since players are not initially involved in the action. However, throughout the history of the game, there have been numerous remarkable displays by substitutes. These include game-changing passes, heroic tackles, or even scoring the winning goal to secure championships.

1. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United)

Chris Wood headed home the winner for Nottingham Forest in the 89th minute against Sheffield United for their first Premier League win of the season. Wood, who had come on as a substitute, flicked a header past United keeper Wes Foderingham to send the City Ground crowd wild. After going behind early United managed to equalize in just two minutes and eight seconds after the restart. The victory brought joy to the City Ground crowd.

2. Mathys Tel (Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich)

England striker Harry Kane scored one and assisted another in his starting debut as Bayern Munich won 4-0 away at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga season opener on Friday. The Englishman was subbed off with five minutes remaining to be replaced by Tel who scored in injury time to seal a comfortable win for the visitors. Tel burnishes Bayern’s win, smashing a shot past Pavlenka from just inside the box.

Anike (

)