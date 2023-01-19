SPORT

Players Who Score Hat-trick on Their Debut Appearances in Recent Moments

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 339 1 minute read

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

First times doing anything in life are just amazing moments if what are done are absolutely enjoyable while it may be horrible in some instances. 

First time playing for a particular club will always be special to a football player, whether positively or negatively concerning what happens in such a match..

However, looking at some players who hold good memories concerning their debut appearances for their clubs, below are the three most remarkable in recent moments, with the three of them bagging hat-trick each in those matches: 

Erling Haaland 

The Norwegian international following his move from RB Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund continued with his tremendous form scoring three goals on his debut appearance for the German Bundesliga Club. 

Luis Suarez 

Though, the striker has spent the majority of his career with Barcelona winning several trophies playing alongside many world-class players, his debut appearance for Gremio is perceived to be a memorable one for most of his fans, with him also scoring a hat-trick. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 

The Chelsea striker has witnessed many special moments but one of the most amazing ones which can still be remembered by people is him scoring three goals on his first day playing for Dortmund. 

Surdhiq (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

What Some Fans Are Saying About Arsenal After Mudryk’s Brilliant Debut Against Liverpool

5 mins ago

Why Manchester United Fans Does Not Have The Right To Criticize Chelsea’s Bad Form

14 mins ago

Video: ‘We Are Feeling Confident’ —Odegaard Talks Tough Ahead Arsenal Vs Man United

21 mins ago

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Has Suffered Four Blows Ahead Of Crunch Arsenal Clash

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button