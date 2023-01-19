Players Who Score Hat-trick on Their Debut Appearances in Recent Moments

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

First times doing anything in life are just amazing moments if what are done are absolutely enjoyable while it may be horrible in some instances.

First time playing for a particular club will always be special to a football player, whether positively or negatively concerning what happens in such a match..

However, looking at some players who hold good memories concerning their debut appearances for their clubs, below are the three most remarkable in recent moments, with the three of them bagging hat-trick each in those matches:

Erling Haaland

The Norwegian international following his move from RB Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund continued with his tremendous form scoring three goals on his debut appearance for the German Bundesliga Club.

Luis Suarez

Though, the striker has spent the majority of his career with Barcelona winning several trophies playing alongside many world-class players, his debut appearance for Gremio is perceived to be a memorable one for most of his fans, with him also scoring a hat-trick.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Chelsea striker has witnessed many special moments but one of the most amazing ones which can still be remembered by people is him scoring three goals on his first day playing for Dortmund.

Surdhiq (

)