Players Who Rejected Transfers To Saudi Arabia

Some of the world’s most high-profile soccer stars have moved to Saudi Arabia this year. The Middle East nation have been making major waves in the transfer market in recent weeks, attracting some of the biggest names in the sport including Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante over to the Saudi Pro League.

1. Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe, who reportedly has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid after refusing to sign a contract extension at PSG, would have become the highest paid footballer with a salary of €700m in a year if he had accepted the deal. Al-Hilal’s offer would eclipse Neymar’s £198m move from Barcelona to PSG as the most expensive transfer in football history.

2. Lionel Messi

Messi joined David Beckham’s MLS franchise after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, turning down a highly lucrative move to Al Hilal and a fairytale return to former club Barcelona in the process. The Saudi giants offered the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner a staggering deal worth a reported £1billion, which would see him overtaking Ronaldo as they highest paid athlete of all time.

3. Luka Modric

Luka Modric the renowned Real Madrid star and recipient of the 2018 Ballon d’Or award had the opportunity to reunite with Ronaldo and Benzema in the summer transfer window. Al-Hilal offered Modric €200million (£171m) to play in the Saudi Pro League for three seasons. The ex-Tottenham midfielder refused the Middle Eastern outfit’s advances and instead decided to spend one more season at Real.

Anike (

)