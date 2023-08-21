Players who received red cards in the Premier League 2023/2024

The Premier League competition is known as the toughest league in the world. High tension and aggressive gameplay are the hallmarks of this top-tier English football competition.

It’s not uncommon for a player to commit a foul to halt the opponent’s progress. Such incidents usually lead to yellow or red cards.

So, who are the players that have received red cards throughout the ongoing Premier League 2023/2024 season?

1. Anass Zaroury

Anass Zaroury was the first player to receive a red card in the Premier League 2023/2024 season. He was sent off by the referee during Burnley’s match against Manchester City in the first week.

Zaroury made his Premier League debut in the game against Manchester City. Coming on in the 61st minute, Zaroury made a fatal mistake during injury time.

His hard tackle on Kyle Walker resulted in a straight red card. In addition to being sent off, Zaroury had to witness Burnley’s 0-3 loss on their home turf.

2. Tim Ream

Fulham’s defender Tim Ream started in the match against Brentford in the second week of the Premier League 2023/2023 season. He even captained the team in that game.

However, Ream had to leave the game early. He received a red card after accumulating two yellow cards for a foul on Yoane Wissa inside the penalty box.

As a consequence of that foul, Fulham was also penalized with a penalty kick. Under the guidance of Marco Silva, the team ultimately suffered a 3-0 defeat at Craven Cottage.

3. Matheus Nunes

Wolverhampton suffered a heavy defeat when hosting Brighton in the second week of the Premier League 2023/2024 season. They were beaten 1-4 at Molineux.

In addition to the loss, Wolves had to finish the game with 10 players. Matheus Nunes received a red card in this match.

Nunes was sent off by the referee during injury time, precisely in the 90+5th minute. He received a second yellow card for rough play against a Brighton player.

4. Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister started for Liverpool in their match against Bournemouth at Anfield. However, the Argentine national team player had to leave the field early.

Mac Allister received a straight red card in the 63rd minute. At that time, his tackle on Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie resulted in the dismissal.

Mac Allister’s exit didn’t impact Liverpool’s game. They managed to win the match with a score of 3-1.

5. Nayef Aguerd

West Ham defeated Chelsea 3-1 in the second week of the Premier League 2023/2024 season. Nayef Aguerd scored The Hammers’ first goal in the 7th minute.

However, Aguerd was on the field only until the 67th minute. The Moroccan player had to leave the game early due to receiving a red card.

Aguerd received a second yellow card and a subsequent red card after a tackle on Nicolas Jackson. Fortunately, West Ham didn’t falter after Aguerd’s departure.

