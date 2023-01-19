Players Who Joined Premier League Clubs During This January Transfer Window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A lot of players have switched clubs since the winter transfer window opened on January 1, 2023. Let’s take a look at four players who joined premier league clubs during this transfer window.

1. Mykhailo Mudryk: the first player on the list is Mykhailo Mudryk who recently joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk. Despite the fact that he was keen on a move to Arsenal, Chelsea hijacked the move and acquired his services after agreeing a deal worth £88.5M with the Ukrainian club according to Sky Sports.

2. Wout Weghorst: Few days ago, Manchester United signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley until June 2023. The Dutch striker who had been on loan at Besiktas this season, scored 9 goals and provided four assists in 18 appearances according to a statement released by Manchester United.

3. Joao Felix: few days ago, Joao Felix joined Chelsea on a season long loan from Atletico Madrid. Despite the fact that other clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United were interested in his services, Chelsea were able to acquire his services after neither of both clubs agreed to pay the €11m loan fee plus wages according to Sky Sports.

4. David Fofana: The Ivorian who turned 20 last year, joined Chelsea from Molde after signing a contract until 2029 with an option to extend for a further year.

