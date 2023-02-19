Players Who Have Won the Most Trophies for Barcelona in the Club’s History

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi remains the player who has won the most trophies for Barcelona. The Argentine superstar, who led Argentina to glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, won 35 trophies for the Catalans during his time at the club. He had to leave the club two summers ago due to the club’s financial problems which culminated in the board being unable to renew his contract. The trophies the 35-year-old has won at Barcelona include four Champions League titles and multiple Spanish La Liga titles.

The second player on the list is former midfielder, Andres Iniesta. The Spanish legend won 32 trophies with Barcelona during his time at the club. This also includes four Champions League titles. His famous goal gave Spain the 1-0 win that secured their first FIFA World Cup trophy in 2010.

The third player on the list is the club’s current captain, Sergio Busquets. The 34-year-old has won 31 trophies for Barcelona. This includes three Champions League titles, eight Spanish La Liga titles, seven Spanish Cups, and three Club World Cups. He won his most recent trophy this season as Barcelona won 3-1 against Real Madrid in the Spanish Cup.

Below is the full list of the top ten players who have won the most trophies for Barcelona in the Spanish club’s history:

