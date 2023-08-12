Players Who Have Suffered Injuries In The EPL This Season

Injuries are an inherent component of football and their impact on both teams and individuals cannot be underestimated. When a player gets injured, it not only disrupts team plans but can also have long-lasting repercussions for the athlete. In some rare instances a single injury can permanently change a player’s career or even force them into retirement.

1. Tyrone Mings

Aston Villa’s defender Tyrone Mings had to be carried off the field after sustaining a horrific injury during their Premier League opening match against Newcastle. Mings sprinted alongside Alexander Isak before collapsing in pain clutching his knee. Doctors will evaluate Mings’ condition over the next week to determine the extent of his injury.

2. De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne was forced off the pitch after just 23 minutes during the season opener on Friday where Manchester City triumphed 3-0. In the Champions League final against Inter Milan in June, the Belgian midfielder lasted only 36 minutes. De Bruyne played a vital role in City’s remarkable treble last season contributing with 10 goals and 31 assists.

3. Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber was forced off the pitch with an injury during his Premier League debut for Arsenal against Nottingham Forest. The Dutch defender appeared to pick up a problem after a collision with Brennan Johnson resulting in a booking. Timber tried to continue playing in the second half but had to be replaced after two minutes due to calf discomfort. He was helped off the pitch by medical staff.

