Former Manchester United player David Beckham is the player with most free-kick goals scored in Premier League History. David Beckham scored 18 free-kick goals in the premier league during his time at Manchester United.

He’s often regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. He won several titles with the Red devils including Six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, one European Cup, one Intercontinental Cup and one FA Youth Cup in the space of 12 years. He made a total of 265 Premier League Appearances for United and scored 61 goals.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has continued to put on Impressive performances for the team. Ward-Prowse is currently the best free-kick taker in the premier league. He was also the best free-kick taker in the premier league last season. The England international has now scored 16 free-kick goals in the premier league making him the second player with most free-kick goals in Premier League History. The Southampton midfielder is closing in on Beckham’s all-time record in the premier league.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Zola and Thierry Henry scored 12 free-kick goals each in the premier league.

