Players who have scored a hat-trick in four different leagues this century

There are a number of top leagues particularly in Europe, with a number of great players participating in those leagues both past and present. There are those players who try their best to score as many goals as possible in every match they play and since the beginning of the 21st Century, these players have managed to score hat-tricks in different leagues around the world. However, not every player is capable of scoring hat-tricks on a regular basis and here, we take a look at two players who have managed to bag hat-tricks in four different leagues this century;

1- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Wantaway Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang presently has seven career hat-tricks in club football, a feat he attained in four different leagues. About a year ago, the Gabon International became the first player this century to score a hat trick in four different leagues when he netted a treble for Barcelona during their 4-1 win over Valencia. For context, Aubameyang has scored a hat-trick in Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Premier League and La Liga.

2- Cristiano Ronaldo

The 38 year old is widely considered as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, and his record is staggering as seen by the 61 hat-tricks he has scored so far in his career. Following his sensational move to Saudi Pro League last month, Ronaldo hit the ground running when he scored four goals in a 4-0 win for Al Nassr. It was the eleventh time the Portuguese superstar had bagged at least four goals in a single game and by extension, he joined Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the list of players with hat-tricks in at least four different leagues. Ronaldo now has a hat-trick in the Premier league, La Liga, Serie A and Saudi Pro League. Majority of his hat-tricks have come for Real Madrid, with the five time Ballon d’or winner also excelling at Manchester United and Juventus.

