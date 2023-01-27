This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester city and Arsenal would be participating in FA cup tournament tonight. The Sky blue team would be meeting Arsenal for the first time in the 2022/23 season. Arsenal are currently leading the premier league table but Manchester city are currently looking forward to extending their nine FA cup games winning streak at Etihad Stadium stadium. This would be a very difficult game but it is likely that Manchester city would come out victorious. Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus are the only active players who have played for both clubs. The image below depicts retired and active players who featured for the Gunners and the Sky blue team.

Players Who Have Played For Both Arsenal And Manchester City.

Goalkeeper: D. Seaman played 26 games for Manchester city and 564 games for Arsenal.

Fullbacks: B. Sagna played 285 games for Arsenal and 86 games for Manchester city, while O. Zinchneko played 134 games for Manchester city and have currently played 15 games for Arsenal.

Centre-backs: K. Toure played 326 games for Arsenal and 102 games for Manchester city, while G. Clichy played 264 games for Arsenal and 203 games for Manchester city.

Defensive midfielders: P. Vieira played 406 games for Arsenal and 46 games for Manchester city, While S. Nasri played 126 games for Arsenal and 176 games for Manchester city.

Offensive midfielder: Gabriel Jesus played 236 games for Manchester city and has currently played 20 games for Arsenal.

Wingers: N. Quinn played 94 games for Arsenal and 245 games for Manchester city, while N. Anelka played 89 games for Arsenal and 103 games for Manchester city.

Striker: E. Adebayor played 142 games for Arsenal and 45 games for Manchester city.

