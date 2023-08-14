Players Who Dominated the Ballon dO’r Top Three Rankings in The 21st Century

The Ballon d’Or, an accolade of unparalleled prestige in the world of football, has witnessed the rise of extraordinary talents that have consistently left an indelible mark on the beautiful game. Squawka’s report sheds light on a select group of players who have graced the Ballon d’Or top three rankings multiple times in the 21st century. Here’s a captivating listicle highlighting these footballing giants:

1. Lionel Messi (13 Times): The Argentine magician stands atop the list with a record-breaking 13 appearances in the Ballon d’Or top three. Messi’s dribbling finesse, clinical finishing, and unparalleled vision have earned him a place in the annals of football history.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (12 Times): The epitome of athleticism and determination, Ronaldo’s remarkable 12 top-three finishes underscore his relentless pursuit of excellence. His aerial prowess, thunderous strikes, and ability to shine on the grandest stages make him an icon.

3. Xavi (3 Times): The midfield maestro’s three top-three finishes illuminate his role as a orchestrator of play. Xavi’s precise passing and footballing intelligence have been instrumental in dictating the rhythm of the game.

4. Neymar (2 Times): Known for his flair and creative brilliance, Neymar’s two top-three finishes showcase his ability to dazzle fans with his mesmerizing skills. His audacious dribbles and knack for unlocking defenses make him a standout.

5. Andrés Iniesta (2 Times): Iniesta’s two appearances in the top three are a tribute to his elegance on the field. His graceful dribbling, ability to control the tempo, and clutch performances have made him a revered figure.

6. Andriy Shevchenko (2 Times): The clinical striker’s two top-three finishes highlight his prowess in front of goal. Shevchenko’s lethal finishing and scoring instinct have left an indelible mark on the history of the award.

7. Antoine Griezmann (2 Times): The versatile forward’s two top-three finishes reflect his adaptability and versatility on the pitch. Griezmann’s work rate, goal-scoring ability, and tactical awareness have propelled him to the upper echelons of football.

8. Olivier Kahn (2 Times): The commanding presence between the posts, Kahn’s two top-three finishes showcase his shot-stopping heroics. His acrobatics and ability to keep opponents at bay have made him a goalkeeping legend.

9. Ronaldinho (2 Times): The embodiment of joy on the pitch, Ronaldinho’s two top-three finishes celebrate his unorthodox brilliance. His audacious tricks, creative flair, and ability to light up stadiums make him an unforgettable character.

10. Thierry Henry (2 Times): Henry’s two top-three finishes honor his electric pace and clinical finishing. His ability to turn a match on its head with moments of brilliance has solidified his status as a footballing icon.

GeniusInfo (

)