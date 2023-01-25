Players Who Could Rival Super Eagles Star Victor Osimhen For The CAF Player Of The Year Award.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Victor Osimhen has been in red hot form for Napoli since the start of the 2022/23 season.

The Nigerian striker is at the forefront of Napoli’s title charge in the Italian Serie A with 13 goals and 3 assists in 15 league matches so far this term.

Should he go on to lead ‘The Parthenopeans’ to their first league title in 33 years, he will certainly be shortlisted for the CAF Player Of The Year award.

The last Nigerian player to win this award was Kanu Nwankwo in 1999.

Osimhen has never won the prestigious prize before, but his exploits in Italy this campaign could land him the award, although he faces a stiff challenge from these 2 players.

Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian has already won the award once in 2016 and could earn a nomination if he helps Manchester City retain their EPL crown whilst possibly going far in the Champions League as well.

Thomas Partey.

Partey has been in sensational form this season at Arsenal where he’s fast becoming a cult hero due to his consistent amazing performances in midfield.

Partey has been at the heart of Arsenal’s unprecedented title charge in the Premier League, and if he does help the Gunners to conquer England for the first time since 2004, he could pose a serious threat to Osimhen for the CAF ‘POTY’ award.

DYungToommaks (

)