Players Who Could Leave Manchester United After Dean Henderson Joined Crystal Palace

In a surprising turn of events, Manchester United’s Dean Henderson has made a permanent switch to Crystal Palace for a reported initial fee of £15 million, with an additional £5 million in potential add-ons. The young goalkeeper, once considered the heir to David De Gea’s throne, has sought regular playing time.

As the transfer deadline looms, Henderson won’t be the sole player bidding farewell to Old Trafford, as several other stars could be on the brink of exits as well. The reason behind these potential departures is multi-faceted, ranging from the need for funds to secure priority signings to players seeking more playing time and opportunities elsewhere.

1. Donny van de Beek: The Struggle for Consistency

Donny van de Beek, the Dutch midfielder who joined Manchester United in 2020 from Ajax, once shone as part of ten Hag’s Champions League semi-finalist squad in 2019. Despite a promising start, the midfielder has faced challenges in securing a consistent spot in the starting lineup due to a mix of poor form and injuries.

Recent reports from Football Transfers suggest that Galatasaray might offer a potential destination for him.

2. Scott McTominay: A Potential Farewell

Scott McTominay, the Scottish international and a product of United’s youth system, could be heading for a departure from his childhood club. This potential move could be triggered by the completion of Sofyan Amrabat’s signing, for which United needs to raise funds. Although West Ham’s earlier £30 million bid was rejected, United now seems open to letting the 26-year-old midfielder go.

3. Amad Diallo: Uncertain Future

The Ivorian winger Amad Diallo’s future with Manchester United hangs in the balance. After impressing during a loan spell at Sunderland, he caught the attention of Erik ten Hag, who considered him for a more prominent role within the team. Unfortunately, an injury sustained during pre-season has thwarted any immediate plans for a move away from the club, as reported by The Athletic.

4. Hannibal Mejbri: Searching for Opportunities

Tunisian talent Hannibal Mejbri may soon embark on yet another journey in search of consistent first-team football. Following a loan spell at Championship side Birmingham City last season, Mejbri’s prospects at United remain uncertain.

Rumors from Mirror UK suggest that Sevilla holds an interest in the midfielder, who has also amassed 24 caps for his national team.

5. Harry Maguire: Navigating Unexpected Twists

Former captain Harry Maguire’s situation has taken unexpected turns. Despite a previous rejection of a move to West Ham, the defender is now considering the possibility of a loan move. His decline in the pecking order, combined with Raphael Varane’s injury, might reshape his future at the club.

Maguire’s desire to secure more playing time and consistent opportunities remains pivotal.

As Manchester United navigates the complexities of player departures and potential acquisitions, the landscape at Old Trafford is undeniably in flux. The club’s strategies, both on and off the field, will play a crucial role in shaping the future of these players and the team as a whole.

