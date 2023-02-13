Players who could impress for Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA champions league

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club will on the 15th of February resume their UEFA champions league knockout stage first leg against Germany opposition Borrusia Dortmund, Graham potter side have not been impressive in the English premier league but under his watch Chelsea have been excellent in the European competition.

He will be looking to get his players playing some fine football on Wednesday and below we have picked out few players who could impress in that game at Dortmund.

Enzo Fernandez. The midfielder will come up against Jude Bellingham in midfield and we are predicting a dominant display from the Chelsea number 5.

Mykhailo Mudryk. It was in this competition the Ukrainian speedster gain his reputation and we are predicting a productive display against an attack minded Borrusia Dortmund team.

Joao Felix. The Portuguese sensation is already a fan favorite at stamford bridge and we are predicting another master class performance from him on Wednesday.

Wesley Fofana. The defender could straight into play and lineup with Thiago silva in midweek, he will be key in stopping a sleek Borrusia Dortmund attack.

﻿David Datro Fofana. The youngster was an unused substitute at the weekend and should be in line to make his UEFA champions league debut on Wednesday, he could be the star of the show.

