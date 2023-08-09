Players who could excel in new roles in the Premier League This Season

Considering the lack of significant transfer activity in the Premier League with the exception of Arsenal and Liverpool, clubs have resorted to utilizing their existing squad players to address their needs. Rather than seeing these gaps in squad depth as a problem, they can actually be viewed as a hidden advantage for many teams.

1. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool made a tactical change and deployed Trent Alexander-Arnold as a versatile midfielder in a 3-2-2-3 formation last season. This decision led to a string of eight consecutive victories before facing a late-season downfall. Despite their efforts, Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League trailing Manchester United by seven points for fourth place.

The Reds has managed to address their midfield concerns this season by adding new signings like Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. However, the team’s bench strength has been slightly impacted by the departure of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. As a result, Klopp may choose to utilize Alexander-Arnold in a similar fashion to his successful role last season as he notched up an impressive goal and seven assists in those games.

2. Marcus Rashford

With most of his time at Manchester United spent on the left-wing, Rashford’s versatility was put to the test when Weghorst and Martial struggled. As United signed Højlund for the same role, it may take time for him to deliver results. Consequently, Rashford could seize the opportunity to shine as United’s main attacker.

3. Julian Alvarez

Following the departures of Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan, City’s lineup has recently encountered vacant positions. To fill these gaps, Guardiola has the option of utilizing Alvarez as either a wide forward or Erling Haaland’s strike partner. In the FA Community Shield, Alvarez was positioned in the number 10 role providing support to Haaland.

Anike (

)