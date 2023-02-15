Players who could benefit the most if Chelsea should appoint Zinedine Zidane

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The appointment of Zinedine Zidane as manager of Chelsea would be a huge coup for the Blues if they were to decide to leave current manager Graham Potter in the wake of their poor team performance despite investing over £300 million in transfers. The experienced Frenchman has a proven track record of success with his former club, Real Madrid, and could be just the man to help Chelsea reach their potential and become one of the top teams in Europe once again.

Photo credit: TalkSport

Several players could thrive under Zidane’s tutelage, but three players, in particular, could benefit the most. Firstly, there is Joao Felix. The Portuguese international has already begun to show his worth since joining the club this winter, but under the guidance of Zinedine Zidane, he could become an even more important member of the team. The former Madrid manager is renowned for his ability to get the best out of attacking players, and Felix could be the perfect candidate to benefit from his managerial style.

Secondly, there is Mason Mount. The 24-year-old has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for Chelsea, and Zidane could be just the man to help him reach his full potential. Zidane is known for his ability to bring out the best in young players, and his experience could be invaluable in helping Mount reach the next level.

Finally, there is Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine international is one of the best young defensive midfielders in the world. If Zidane were to join Chelsea, he could be the perfect man to help Fernandez reach his peak. Zidane’s tactical nous would be invaluable in helping Fernandez rediscover his World Cup form and helping Chelsea’s defence become one of the best in Europe.

There is no doubt that Zinedine Zidane would be a huge coup for Chelsea if they were to bring him in as manager. The experienced Frenchman has a proven track record of success and could be just the man to help the club reach its potential.

