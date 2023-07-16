Players Who Are Perceived Capable to be Next Man United Captain

The Manchester United center-back, Harry Maguire has announced he has agreed with Erik Ten Hag to step down as the club captain as from next season and this has resulted in discussions among the club fans of who is capable of being the next captain of the club.

Although, there are several suggestions already seen from people, there are three players who are more capable of taking the captaincy band from Maguire.

The first is the last summer transfer recruit, Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentine defender has greatly improved the team with his defensive performances while many people have even noticed him to have leadership spirit.

The second player is Bruno Fernandes which has been undoubtedly excellent for the team for some seasons now.

Talking of being passionate, he is among the first players to be thought of at Manchester United, thereby making him of the favorites to be the club captain.

The last but not the leader is the club academy graduate, Marcus Rashford who performed outstandingly for the team last season.

