Players to score goals in 18 consecutive Champions league seasons

Winning the Champions League trophy is the biggest honour in European club football. Earning the coveted title of continental European champion is one thing, but managing to find the back of the net in every Champions League season is a feat on its own. Cristiano Ronaldo currently sit top of the Champions league all time scoring chart with 141 strikes. However, even the prolific Portuguese hasn’t been able to score in 18 consecutive Champions league campaigns, a feat currently enjoyed by two players;

1- Lionel Messi

The Argentine empyrean became the first player to score in 18 consecutive Champions league seasons when he found the back of the net against Maccabi Haifa in a 3-1 win for PSG back in September. The 35 year old has registered four goals in Europe’s top tier competition so far this term, and his total goal tally in the tournament is at 129.

2- Karim Benzema

On Tuesday night, France International and current Ballon d’or holder Karim Benzema joined Lionel Messi on the list of players who have found the back of the net in 18 successive Champions league seasons. Benzema fired in a brace as Real Madrid mauled Liverpool in a seven goal thriller during the first leg of their round of 16 clash at Anfield. It was his first and second goal of the current Champions league campaign and it came just at a crucial stage.

The 2022/23 Champions league is in the first leg of its round of 16 stage as teams try to take a significant step towards reaching the Quarter finals.

