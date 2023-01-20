This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Established in 1974, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year Award has been a staple in the footballing industry. The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) presents the Player of the Year award annually to the top performer in the English Premier League (the former First Division). Let’s take a look at Players That Won The PFA Award in Recent Years

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) 2020-21

Kevin De Bruyne won the title for best player in the football season 2020-2021 after he scored ten goals in 40 games for Manchester City.

2. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 2019/2020

The 2019-2020 football season’s MVP title went to Kevin De Bruyne, who was also widely considered to be the league’s greatest player. In 48 games, he scored 16 times for Manchester City.

3. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool): 2018-2019 Season

This is the second time in the previous decade that a defender has won the player of the year award; Virgil Van Dijk earned the PFA award for the 2018–2019 football season for his outstanding performance in that department.

4. Mo Salah – Liverpool (2017-2018)

The 2017–18 football season saw Mohamed Salah win the PFA award for being a prolific goalscorer, with 44 goals for Liverpool in 52 games, making him the third player to do it in the last 10 seasons.

5. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 2014-2015

With his PFA award for the 2014-2015 football season, Eden Hazard became the sixth different player in the last decade to win the player of the year accolade.

Photo Credit Google

