Players That Should Have Stayed At Their Former Clubs

Former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho is the first player on the list. The Brazilian forward left Liverpool to join Barcelona for a fee of £145 million in 2018. He was one of the best players in the premier league before he parted ways with the Reds.

Coutinho was expected to quicky establish himself at Barcelona and put on an impressive performance for the club. However, he dropped considerably in performance and eventually fell down the pecking order at Barcelona.

Coutinho is widely considered as Barcelona’s worst signing of all time. He was loaned to German club Bayern Munich for the 2019/20 season and was part of the team that won a treble including the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea sold Eden Hazard to Real Madrid for $114 million back in 2019. He was arguably the best winger in the premier league before his departure from Stamford Bridge. Hazard dropped in form after joining the los Blancos. He became an injury prone player at Real Madrid and was unable to impress due to his consistent injuries.

Real Madrid eventually parted ways with Eden Hazard this summer and the retired Belgian player is still without a club as we approach the end of the summer transfer window. Hazard won 8 titles at Real Madrid including the European Cup, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 2 La Liga titles, 1 Copa del Rey and 2 Spanish Super Cups.

Neymar left Barcelona in 2017 and signed for PSG for €222 million. He was one of the best wingers in the Laliga during his time at Barcelona and formed an impressive attacking partnership with Messi and Luiz Suarez.

Neymar was highly impressive in performance at PSG. However, he agreed to part ways with the club this summer as he’s not in their plans moving forward. Neymar then signed for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

