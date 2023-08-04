Players That Rejected Saudi Offers Including Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi

The Saudi club Al Hilal extended an enticing offer to Mbappe, seeking to entice him into joining the burgeoning Saudi Arabian football landscape. The Arab club went so far as to dispatch emissaries to Paris to sway the striker’s decision. Al Hilal presented a written bid of $330 million to PSG for Mbappe’s services, accompanied by an eye-watering salary of $775 million. Yet, in a resolute stance, Mbappe declined these offerings, driven by his aspirations for a coveted move to Real Madrid. Displaying patience and determination, he’s prepared to see out the remaining year of his PSG contract, harboring dreams of a future with the Spanish giants.

Another monumental name in football, Lionel Messi, was also a target of Saudi allure. Al-Hilal crafted a staggering €220 million per year proposition, mirroring the package that swayed Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr, in a bid to secure the services of the Argentine maestro. An astronomical sum of $1.6 billion over three years further sweetened the offer. Nevertheless, the 36-year-old icon declined, opting for a different trajectory. Subsequently, Messi signed with the MLS franchise Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, following the conclusion of his two-year tenure at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ousmane Dembele, too, was not impervious to the magnetism of Saudi interest. Barcelona’s decision to release him prompted his return to his homeland as he joined Paris Saint-Germain. Yet, Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal aimed to intercept this move by extending a substantial €200 million offer over five years. Despite the generous proposition, Dembele declined, choosing to follow a different route.

The Saudi Pro League’s allure reached even as far as players with recent memories of European glory. Romelu Lukaku, previously with Inter Milan, attracted interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. The club offered the Belgian striker an €80 million two-year contract. However, Lukaku’s sights remained set on Italy, aspiring for a stint with Juventus. The Italian giants agreed to pay Chelsea €40 million for Lukaku, cementing his continuation away from Stamford Bridge.

Alvaro Morata, a fixture at Atlético Madrid, recently extended his contract with the club until 2026. Nevertheless, he was confronted with an enormous contract proposal from Al Taawon. The Saudi club tabled an offer of €50 million per year to secure the services of the former Chelsea and Juventus forward. Despite the tempting figure, Morata rejected the proposition. His profile garnered interest from AS Roma and Juventus, both indicating an eagerness to bring his talents into their fold for the upcoming season.

