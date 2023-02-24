Players That Helped Secure Man United’s victory over Barca

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United cheered up the supporters with a scintilliating victory over Barcelona. Antony Dos Santos and Fred’s goal made the difference as Erik Ten Hag’s men knock out Barcelona. Everyone deserves plaudits for the teams victory, but 2 players were responsible for Man United’s victory over Barcelona at Old Trafford.

Man United duo, Fred and Antony Dos Santos are the players who spearheaded Man United’s victory.

Fred scored Man United’s equalizer. The Brazilian received the ball from Bruno Fernandes, and unleashed a powerful effort that flew past Barcelona shot stopper. Apart from his goal, Fred stopped everything that came United’s way. However, Antony’s goal sealed the win for Man United. His goal turned the game on it’s head. Antony’s movement played a huge role in Fred’s equalizer. Antony Dos Santos defensive contribution was massive.

So, the duo are expected to start Man United’s next game. Man United will face Newcastle.

