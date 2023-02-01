Players That Have Played For Both Chelsea And Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the premier league. Both teams have several World-class players in their squad and they are considered as rivals.

Here are the players that have played for both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Jorginho is the most recent player to play for both Arsenal and Chelsea. The 31 year old joined the Gunners for a fee of €11 million from Chelsea after winning the UEFA Champions league, Europa league, 3 FA Cups, 2 League Cups and UEFA Super Cup at the club.

Willian has played for both Arsenal and Chelsea. He was highly impressive in performance during his time at Chelsea but struggled to perform well at Arsenal. Willian won the Europa league title, 2 premier league titles, FA Cup and League Cup with the Blues. He failed to win a silverware at Emirates Stadium. He’s currently playing for premier league club Fulham.

Cesc Fabregas is often regarded as one of the best midfielders of all time. He was highly impressive in performance during his time at Arsenal and Chelsea. The Spaniard played for Arsenal from 2003- 2011 and won the 2005 FA Cup with the Gunners. Fabregas won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and a League Cup in four and a half seasons at Chelsea.

Petr Cech is often regarded as one of the greatest Goalkeepers of all time. He 494 appearances in 11 years at Stamford Bridge and helped the club win four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Champions League title, and one UEFA Europa League title. He won the FA Cup and two Community Shields with Arsenal.

David Luiz, Olivier Giroud, Cole, Aubameyang, Gallas, Diarra, Petit and Anelka all played for both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Malikings (

)