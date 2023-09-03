Players That Have Joined Manchester United This Summer

Manchester United have signed 7 players to their squad this summer. The Red devils are preparing ahead of their big clash against Arsenal in the premier league. The two teams are widely considered as club rivals and the outcome of the match remains unclear. Both Manchester United and Arsenal wants to finish top four this season.

The Red devils have spent a lot of money on signing new players to their squad this summer. Mason Mount joined United for £60 million but the England International is still far from his best. Mount struggled to perform well for Chelsea last season and he has continued his poor form at Old Trafford this season.

United most recent signing is Sofyan Amrabat who joined the Red devils on loan from Fiorentina having waited for over 70 days for the Red devils to complete the move according to reports. The Moroccan international only wanted Manchester United despite Interests from Saudi Arabia clubs.

Manchester United signed Onana from Inter Milan as replacement for David De Gea. Rasmus Hojlund joined the Red devils for €74M. Altay Bayindir, Sergio Reguilon and Jonny Evans are the three other players who joined the Red devils this summer.

