Players That Don’t Deserve To Be Starters For Chelsea After The 0-0 Draw Against Fulham

Chelsea have failed to secure all three points against their neighbours in the west London derby at Stamford Bridge earlier tonight. The nil nil draw has seen the blues miss a great opportunity to go above their opponents as they try to make a late charge for a top four finish this season.

A very toothless performance from Graham Potter’s team leaves nothing much to be impressed about the game. As usual, certain players continued to underperform and prove that they are simply not good enough to be starters.

The trio of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech were very poor and were nowhere near their best level.

The three players were tasked with leading the blues’ attack but they couldn’t produce a single goal. Late in the first half, Ziyech delivered a brilliant ball to Havertz who should have scored but for the woodwork. That was the only positive thing about their night as they all dropped stinkers.

For me Potter needs to start benching them if Chelsea are to start winning games.

