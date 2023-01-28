Players That Could Leave Chelsea

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As a result of the most recent decision taken by the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership, the Chelsea football team might have a completely different appearance during the upcoming season.

Graham Potter, who is 47 years old and is the head coach of Chelsea, has been under increasing pressure, but the club’s owners are strongly supporting him, and his job is safe despite the fact that Chelsea has lost three games in a row and only won two games out of their past 11.

After the team’s loss to Fulham by a score of 2-1 on Thursday night, a number of people began to speculate about how long it would take for people to start focusing on Potter and his upcoming role in the capital. Chants of “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” were one way the fans at Craven Cottage conveyed their disapproval to the players and coaches.

Potter was accompanied back to his lift after the game by supporters who offered their support and advised him to “keep the faith,” “don’t give up,” and that the squad is the issue.

According to a report by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea have begun to put preparations into place to support the manager over the players, with warnings of a squad clear-out if results and performances do not improve between now and the end of the season.

Seven different names have been brought up in discussion as possible replacements for the team once the 2022–2023 season has come to a close due to the present injury issue, which makes a roster shakeup over the summer all the more conceivable.

Which Chelsea players are facing uncertain futures?

Cesar Azpilicueta

Kalidou Koulibaly

Jorginho

Kai Havertz

Christian Pulisic

Hakim Ziyech

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

DailyUpdates05 (

)