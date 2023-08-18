Players That Could Fit Into Injured James’ Position Against West Ham

The Blues’ new skipper for the season is Reece James who made his start in the team’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool last week. This defender taking over as club captain after Cesar Azpilicueta’s move to Atletico Madrid had a challenging previous season due to knee and hamstring injuries. Chelsea are somewhat light on defensive options at present as Wesley Fofana is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Benoit Badiashile is sidelined with a groin issue, and Trevoh Chalobah is understood to have suffered a ‘minor hamstring problem.

1. Moises Caicedo

The defensive midfielder in Chelsea’s new system is not only capable of playing in various positions including right-back but also has Premier League experience in that role. Last season, he had three appearances as a right-back for Brighton against top teams like Manchester United and Arsenal resulting in wins and clean sheets.

While one match ended in a loss, his performance in shutting down some of the league’s best attackers demonstrates his ability in the position. It’s entirely possible that Pochettino will play Gallagher in a similar position next to Fernandez to what supporters saw in the opening clash against Liverpool and opt for Caicedo to slot straight into right-back.

2. Alex Dasasi

Signed from AS Monaco this summer, Axel Disasi was thrown straight into his debut against Liverpool and made a decent impression for his new fans with a goal. While often played at centre-back, the 25-year-old has been able to play at full-back before and could offer a solution there.

3. Malo Gusto

In January, Chelsea opted to acquire the services of young right-back, Malo Gusto from Lyon but then decided to loan him back to his former club. Returning to Cobham, the 20-year-old was seen as a direct understudy to James and now there is a chance he might feature in the match against West Ham.

