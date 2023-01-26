Players that can still join Chelsea and Players that could leave before transfer window closes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have been very active in the transfer window. In January, Chelsea signed 7 players. While Andre Santos and Nkunku are yet to arrive, the likes of Felix, Mudryk, Fofana, Badialishe, and Madueke are already part of Chelsea’s first team.

With the transfer window set to close in a few days, there are still some expected movements in the Chelsea squad. Here are potential targets that could still join the club;

1) Malo Gusto: According to Fabrizio, Boehly is determined to sign the 19-year-old right-back this January. He could serve as a good alternative and backup to James.

2) Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea has offered up to £100M for the midfielder but Benfica is adamant on releasing the player only if Chelsea pays his release clause. The agreement could still be made between the clubs before January ends.

However, are couple of Chelsea stars that could leave before January ends;

1) Hakim Ziyech: Several England and Seria A clubs have shown interest in the Moroccan winger. However, his recent performances can change Chelsea’s decision and let him stay till June. But with the right offer, he can still leave this January.

2) Datro Fofana: The striker just joined Chelsea but could leave on a loan deal to get more playing time. With over 10 forwards now at the club. Potter might decide to loan him for the remaining 6 months.

3) Bashir Humphrey: Chelsea is already finalizing the loan departure of the defender till the end of the season

